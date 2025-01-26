Olstein Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.79 Million in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Shares of ON opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

