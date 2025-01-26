Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,615,000 after purchasing an additional 759,980 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 4,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,645,000 after acquiring an additional 374,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,919,000 after acquiring an additional 324,196 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 389,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,962 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,191,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.42 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

