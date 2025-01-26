OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 406.29 ($5.07) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.87). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 391 ($4.88), with a volume of 386,595 shares.

OSB Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 405.74.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

