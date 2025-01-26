Park Edge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PKW opened at $119.95 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.32. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.