Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF comprises 3.1% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000.

Get Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

About Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.