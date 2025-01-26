Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after purchasing an additional 481,895 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,054,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,336,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,769,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,274,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $106.97 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

