Park Edge Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

