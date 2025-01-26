Park Edge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Separately, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 121,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

REIT opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.26.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.