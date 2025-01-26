Park Edge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Separately, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 121,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance
REIT opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.26.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend
About ALPS Active REIT ETF
The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.
