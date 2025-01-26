Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD)

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HARD stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods.

