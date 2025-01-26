Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,967,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,643,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after buying an additional 179,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.51 and a 200 day moving average of $195.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $172.30 and a 52 week high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

