Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Invests $338,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
