Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

