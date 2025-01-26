Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 414 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $88.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

