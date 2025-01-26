Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 62.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,429 shares of company stock worth $13,755,259. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.