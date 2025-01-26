PB Investment Partners L.P. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

PB Investment Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,878 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics accounts for 0.9% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cardlytics by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 15,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $59,427.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,494 shares in the company, valued at $844,736.48. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 25,118 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $86,154.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,529.83. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,560 shares of company stock worth $223,687. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

