PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 7% Higher – Should You Buy?

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.77 and last traded at $111.28. Approximately 9,544,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,228,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.01.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Dbs Bank cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

