Photronics, Inc. Announces Departure of Director

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Walter M. Fiederowicz, an independent member of the company’s Board of Directors, will not seek re-election at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.

Mr. Fiederowicz informed the company of his decision on January 21, 2025. It is important to note that his choice to step down was unrelated to any disagreements with Photronics on matters concerning the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

This change in the Board of Directors was reported in compliance with Form 8-K regulations, which require the disclosure of certain significant events affecting a publicly-traded company.

Christopher J. Lutzo, Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Photronics, signed off on the document on behalf of the company. The filing was officially submitted on January 24, 2025.

As of now, Photronics has not officially announced a replacement or any further details regarding the succession process for the departing director.

