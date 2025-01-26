Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 267 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,626,000 after buying an additional 3,201,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,445 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,413,000 after buying an additional 1,125,059 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.88 and a 200 day moving average of $165.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

