Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

