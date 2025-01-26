Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

IWB stock opened at $335.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.62 and a 200-day moving average of $315.68. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $265.70 and a 12-month high of $336.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

