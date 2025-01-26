Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 187.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
