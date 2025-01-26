Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot Sells 835 Shares

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,646 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,132. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX opened at $40.66 on Friday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pro-Dex from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

