ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BITO. SIG North Trading ULC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,857,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $25.44 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.