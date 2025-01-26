PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 64,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 79,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

