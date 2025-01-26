Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as low as $10.50. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $27.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.
Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend
About Quaint Oak Bancorp
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.
