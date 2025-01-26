Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 236.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1,802.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $357.55 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.50 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

