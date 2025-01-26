Regatta Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,017 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $636.80 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.24 and a 52-week high of $645.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $591.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.67. The firm has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

