Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after purchasing an additional 464,821 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,922,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75,031 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

