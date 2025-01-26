Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 850 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Matson were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth $3,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 441.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Matson by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $497,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,929.87. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $877,393.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,086.72. This trade represents a 14.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,768 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.18. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.73 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

