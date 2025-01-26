Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $548,000 Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Requisite Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,332,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,761,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 56.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,116,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 404,082 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCO. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,182,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,664,674.30. The trade was a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

