Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,162 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,316,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.