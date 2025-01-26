RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 10,960 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 356,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,607,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

USXF stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

