RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,867,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after acquiring an additional 68,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Trade Desk
In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,684 shares of company stock valued at $68,444,576. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of TTD stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 196.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $141.53.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.