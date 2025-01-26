RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,867,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after acquiring an additional 68,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,684 shares of company stock valued at $68,444,576. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 196.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

