RFG Advisory LLC Buys 581 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,034.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

