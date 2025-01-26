RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 31.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $121.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

