RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.89.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $563.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.12 and a 1 year high of $577.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,190.48. This trade represents a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

