Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) vs. Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -509.58% -51.56% -37.78% Perion Network 7.81% 10.93% 8.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rigetti Computing and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 5 0 3.00 Perion Network 0 5 1 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential downside of 56.82%. Perion Network has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 35.47%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Perion Network”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 211.35 -$75.11 million ($0.38) -34.74 Perion Network $743.16 million 0.58 $117.41 million $0.93 9.62

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perion Network beats Rigetti Computing on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.