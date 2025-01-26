RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (BATS:SPCZ) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (BATS:SPCZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPCZ stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.02.

About RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US-listed, small- and mid-cap pre-combination SPAC securities. SPCZ was launched on Jul 11, 2022 and is managed by RiverNorth.

