RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (BATS:SPCZ) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (BATS:SPCZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPCZ stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.02.
About RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF
