Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $491,410.88 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,847.36. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.52.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,831 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,106 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 518,561 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

