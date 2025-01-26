Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 14,285,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 41,900,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W lowered Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $491,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,847.36. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,142 shares of company stock worth $4,958,860. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,870.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 124,950 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 887,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 148,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

