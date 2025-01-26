Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,301 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $31,755.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,372,659 shares in the company, valued at $42,064,979.58. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 0.86.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Hagerty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $323.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
