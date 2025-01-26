Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) traded down 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.45). 6,318,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,804,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.48).
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.62. The company has a market capitalization of £228.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,785.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.