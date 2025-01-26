Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Trading Down 8% – Here’s Why

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.45). Approximately 6,318,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,804,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.48).

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £228.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,785.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.62.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

See Also

