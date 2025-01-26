Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after buying an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 1,152,445 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,201,000 after acquiring an additional 793,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

