Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,788 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

