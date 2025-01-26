Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 862 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average of $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.42 and a one year high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

