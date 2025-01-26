Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth Sells 308 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$53,938.25.
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$175.96 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$127.60 and a 52 week high of C$180.45. The company has a market cap of C$248.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$174.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$166.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
