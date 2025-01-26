RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 226,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

