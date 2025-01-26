RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

