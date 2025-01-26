RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $21.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 953.4% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 252,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,680,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWS opened at $134.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.55 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.